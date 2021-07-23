Episode 349: Pelosi Doubles Down

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 22, 2021.
The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the battle over the January 6th committee appointees, pessimism over the impending infrastructure bill, and Mississippi’s powerful brief on Roe.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle’s piece “ The Olympics Are Stupid”
• Charlie: MBD’s piece “ How to Reach the Vaccine Skeptics: A Booster Shot of Ideas”
• MBD: Armond White’s piece “ ” Mandibles, a Comic Vision of Our New Dark Age
• Alexandra: KDW’s piece “ In Praise of Texas’s Abortion-Ban ‘Trigger’ Law”
Light items:
• Rich: Reading Alice in Wonderland for the first time
• Charlie: Differences between 3- and 5-year-olds
• MBD: His kids at summer camp
• Alexandra: Visiting Fredericksburg
