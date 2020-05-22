Special Episode: Victor Davis Hanson

Most Popular
The Biden Inversion
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
What We Can Learn from Coronavirus Per Capita Death Rates
Six months into the global coronavirus pandemic, and more than two months into the widespread lockdowns of American public life, we have lots and lots of data. But what have we learned? The hard data we have today remains flawed, and it can tell us a lot more about the “where” of the pandemic than the ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
A Modest Proposal to Solve Our North Korea Problem
North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, recently reemerged after a three-week absence only to disappear again for another couple of weeks. Indeed, some observers believe that the well-publicized “reappearance” was fake news, the work of a body double to maintain the fiction that Kim is alive and well ... Read More
Twenty Questions for Barack Obama
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Fired Florida Data Manager Has a Long Record of Incompetence and Insubordination, According to State Officials
A former Florida state health employee who says she was dismissed from her position for refusing to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen” had multiple performance issues that led to her removal, according to Florida Department of Health officials. Rebekah Jones, who worked as a ... Read More
‘A Year’s Worth of Suicide Attempts in the Last Four Weeks’: California Doctor Calls for End to Lockdown
The doctor in charge of a Bay Area, Calif. trauma center said the state should end its lockdown orders after an “unprecedented” spike in suicide attempts amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We've never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time," Dr. Mike deBoisblanc, head of trauma at John Muir ... Read More
How Republicans Took Back a House Seat in California
A few months ago, not many political analysts thought the Republicans had a shot at winning back the House seat that Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill vacated in November following a sex scandal. The district swung toward Democrats in recent years, the Democrats were united behind a candidate, and Republicans ... Read More
Harris Introduces Resolution Condemning Use of ‘Wuhan Virus’ as Racist
Senator Kamala Harris last week introduced a resolution condemning the use of the phrase “Wuhan virus” to refer to SARS-CoV-2, the deadly coronavirus that has spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan across the globe, as racist. Harris introduced the resolution on Thursday, joined by fellow Democratic ... Read More
GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More
