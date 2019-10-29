Podcasts | The Great Books

Episode 105: Dracula by Bram Stoker

Hosted by John J. Miller
A moviebook on Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Newmarket Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Eleanor Bourg Nicholson to discuss Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

