Episode 110: ‘Time of the Doves’ by Merce Rodoreda

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Time of the Doves by Mercè Rodoreda ( Graywolf Press; Reprint edition (October 1, 1986))

John J. Miller is joined by Todd Mack of Hillsdale College to discuss Merce Rodoreda’s Time of the Doves.

