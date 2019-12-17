Podcasts | The Great Books

Episode 112: The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare

Hosted by John J. Miller
William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale (Dover Publications/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Benedict Whalen of Hillsdale College to discuss William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale.

