Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 116: Natural History by Pliny the Elder

Hosted by John J. Miller
Natural History by Pliny the Elder (Victoria and Albert Museum/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Daisy Dunn to discuss Pliny the Elder’s Natural History.

