Episode 117: The Abolition of Man by C. S. Lewis

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Ward of the University of Oxford to discuss C. S. Lewis’s The Abolition of Man.
Most Popular
We Should Be Advising Young People Not to Take Out Loans They Can’t Afford
On Monday, presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled her plan to completely eliminate student debt and make college free. It’s a terrible, financially infeasible idea, which is something that has been pointed out many times over by the more economically literate among us. So, I’d like to ask ... Read More
Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Michael Moore Rips DNC and ‘Corporate Democrats’ at Bernie-Less Bernie Rally
Clive, Iowa — Even though he was not physically present due to impeachment trial votes in the Senate, Bernie Sanders drew a crowd in Iowa on Friday night many times the size of any other Democratic campaign event this week. Sanders had a few advantages other candidates haven’t had: a free concert ... Read More
He Has a Plan for That
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Cher, God, Whoever
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Brexit Supporters Say ‘Free at Last’ as Britain Leaves the EU
William F. Buckley Jr. entitled one of his anthologies of conservative thought “Did You Ever See a Dream Walking?" In it, he expressed his hope that the ideas in it would become reality. Last Friday, I attended a party in London where leading Brexit supporters celebrated their nation’s departure from the ... Read More
Virginia Turns Deep Blue
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
Inside the Hillary Bubble
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
