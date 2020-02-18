Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 119: The Bridge of San Luis Rey by Thornton Wilder

Hosted by John J. Miller
Thornton Wilder’s The Bridge of San Luis Rey. (Harper Perennial Modern Classics/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Kelly Scott Franklin of Hillsdale College to discuss Thornton Wilder’s The Bridge of San Luis Rey.

