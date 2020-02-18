Episode 119: The Bridge of San Luis Rey by Thornton Wilder

John J. Miller is joined by Kelly Scott Franklin of Hillsdale College to discuss Thornton Wilder’s The Bridge of San Luis Rey.
Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Pelosi Objects to CNN Anchor’s Claim That Trump Was Acquitted in Impeachment Trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) interjected during an interview Saturday to make the case that President Trump was not acquitted from impeachment because his Senate trial lacked additional witnesses and documents demanded by Senate Democrats. “You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
The Chinese Communist Party Struggles to Contain the Coronavirus Fallout
Crises, particularly unexpected ones, can make or break a government as much as an individual. In 2019, China “celebrated” 70 years of Communist Party rule. China’s economic growth was at the lowest it’s been in three decades. And it faced the added political challenge of the Hong Kong protests, as ... Read More
There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Michael Bloomberg Is a Condescending Jerk . . .
The hunt is on for offensive clips of Michael Bloomberg talking off the cuff, and over the weekend a new one circulated. In the version passed around, Bloomberg nonchalantly tells his Oxford audience that he could teach anyone how to farm — “even people in this room”: “It’s a process; you dig a hole, ... Read More
Getting Real About Christianity
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
Socialism . . . But?
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More
Four Virginia Democrats Hand Gun-Control Advocates a Bitter Disappointment
The Virginia State Senate Judiciary Committee sank the hopes of Governor Ralph Northam’s bill to expand the definition of “assault weapons,” in a bit of a surprise. Earlier this month, the narrowly divided Virginia House of Delegates passed the bill, 51-48. Democrats in the Senate were less enthusiastic, ... Read More
