Episode 120: Housekeeping by Marilynne Robinson

John J. Miller is joined by Lorraine Murphy of Hillsdale College to discuss Marilynne Robinson’s Housekeeping.
Bernie’s Huge Victory
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Bernie Sanders
1) Longtime friend and supporter Garrison Nelson, a political scientist at the University of Vermont, told The New Yorker in 2015, “Bernie’s the last person you’d want to be stuck on a desert island with. Two weeks of lectures about health care, and you’d look for a shark and dive in.” 2) In 2016, he ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Susan Collins Breaks With Trump on Director of National Intelligence Pick
Republican Senator Susan Collins, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Monday rejected President Trump's pick to lead the intelligence community, saying Richard Grenell does not have the experience to serve as director of national intelligence. “I would have much preferred that the ... Read More
Making Sense of the Harvey Weinstein Verdict
Though a New York State jury convicted Harvey Weinstein on two felony sexual-assault charges Monday, it acquitted him of three allegations of aggravated sexual assault, including the two most serious charges he faced. Still, the counts of conviction are likely to result in a severe prison sentence for the ... Read More
Stone Sentencing Ends Russia Collusion, Part I
The Roger Stone sentencing farce is as fitting an end to the Russia Collusion saga as one could conjure up . . . though it might be more fitting to call it the end of Russia Collusion, Part I. No sooner did the first flick conclusively bomb than the media-Democrat complex was issuing the casting call for Russia ... Read More
Bernie Sanders Is a Moral Monster
Bernie Sanders complains that some criticism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is “unfair.” The Castro government lined up political dissidents and shot them. It tortured them. It weaponized the medical profession to torture and deform its critics. Its campaign of murder was extraordinary, its ... Read More
Bernie’s Problem Isn’t His Three Houses, It’s His Two Standards
Our Michael Brendan Dougherty offers a qualified defense of Bernie Sanders’s three houses and argues: I don’t see a great deal of ‘capitalism for me, but not for thee’ behavior. Despite a few years of living down and out, Sanders has had steady employment for 40 years. He has been in federal office for a ... Read More
Democrats Have Already Conceded to Bernie
After the results this Saturday, Bernie Sanders is the runaway front-runner for the Democratic nomination. That much is acknowledged. But his opponents may be closer to acceptance than even they are willing to say. The men and women running to be the Democratic nominee for president were asked a hypothetical ... Read More
Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
