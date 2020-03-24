Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 124: Antony and Cleopatra by William Shakespeare

Hosted by John J. Miller
William Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra (Simon & Schuster/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Paul Cantor of the University of Virginia to discuss William Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.

