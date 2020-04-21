Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 128: Lord of the Flies by William Golding

Hosted by John J. Miller
Lord of the Flies by William Golding (Putnam/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by David Hein to discuss William Golding’s Lord of the Flies.

