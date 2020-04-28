Episode 129: Gilgamesh

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Schmidt to discuss Gilgamesh.
About Those Press Conferences
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Supreme Court Dismisses NYC Gun Rights Case; Conservative Justices Dissent
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case brought by three New York City handgun owners challenging a city regulation that prohibited gun owners from transporting their firearms outside the city. The court agreed to hear the case in December, but the city then amended the regulation to allow gun owners to ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Government Bears the Burden of Proof on Coronavirus Restrictions
There is never a good time for a pandemic, but an election year in a deeply divided country is an especially bad time. Everything is politicized. I would add that even science is politicized, but that would suggest that this was something new. Sadly, we’re inured to the politicization of science, thanks to ... Read More
The Forgotten Hong Kong Flu Pandemic of 1968 Has Lessons for Today
We’re not just living through an earthshaking pandemic. We’re living through a new crisis in which a highly virulent virus arrives at the very moment when ubiquitous media coverage, global interconnectivity, and a certain amount of scientific conformity amplify everything. All of this has combined to ... Read More
Why I’m Not Clapping
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Coronavirus Kills More Americans in One Month Than the Flu Kills in One Year
Although there is still much we don’t know about the coronavirus, we know enough to say that it is far more dangerous and deadly than the flu. It took twelve months and 61 million infections for the H1N1 swine flu to kill 12,500 Americans in 2009–10. The Centers for Disease Control estimated that the seasonal ... Read More
A Federal Bailout Won’t Fix States’ Finances
Bailing out the Illinois state pension system is the worst idea from a week in which we were discussing the health benefits of mainlining Lysol. (Please do not mainline Lysol. It will kill you.) Irresponsible state and local governments are attempting to exploit the fear and disruption of the coronavirus ... Read More
Blame Bill de Blasio
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
The 142 Most Absurdly Locked-Down Counties in America
In the coronavirus debate, the word “patchwork” tends to be a pejorative. The Guardian warned, “U.S. states’ moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns risk dangerous patchwork.” Colorado Public Radio wrote of an emerging flexible approach in the Centennial State, “Officials Raise Concerns as State ... Read More
