Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 131: Blindness by Jose Saramago

Hosted by John J. Miller
Jose Saramago’s Blindness (Harcourt/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Todd Mack of Hillsdale College to discuss Jose Saramago’s Blindness.

