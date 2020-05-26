Episode 133: The Rough Riders by Theodore Roosevelt

John J. Miller is joined by Thomas Bruscino of the U.S. Army War College to discuss Theodore Roosevelt’s The Rough Riders.
The League of Morons
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
Twitter ‘Deeply Sorry’ about Trump’s Morning Joe Tweets, Plans Policy ‘Changes’
Twitter is working on implementing “changes” to “existing product features and policies” following calls to censor President Trump’s repeated airing of a conspiracy theory involving the death of a former aide to MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough, a company spokesperson told National Review. “We are ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Video Shows Minnesota Cop Kneeling on Neck of Black Man Who Later Died
Video footage shot Monday by a bystander shows a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, who can be heard pleading with the officers before passing out and later dying in police custody. “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” the man, identified as George Floyd, can be heard ... Read More
Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
How Democrats Lost the White Working Class
. . . and why they're not likely to recapture it: my latest Bloomberg Opinion column. The party’s economic agenda, even on its left wing, increasingly reflects the priorities of its new upper-middle-class supporters. . . . Proposals for free college would primarily benefit students from high-earning ... Read More
How to Avoid a China-Led World Order
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
Flynn Was Not Masked because the FBI Framed Him as a Clandestine Agent of Russia
Well, the mystery is solved, at least if you can believe what the usual sieves -- those courageously anonymous “former U.S. officials” -- have told their notetakers at the Washington Post. As I surmised in last weekend’s column, Michael Flynn was not “unmasked” in connection with his controversial phone ... Read More
Is Biden Lying about Taxes?
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
