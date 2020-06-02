Episode 134: Notes from Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Most Popular
Police Chief: Arrested Looters in NYC Are Immediately Released Because of Bail-Reform Law
Most of the looters and rioters arrested by the NYPD over the past several days are immediately released as a direct result of New York's new bail-reform law, New York City police chief Terrence Monahan told the New York Post on Tuesday. While the city police made over 650 arrests on Monday night alone, ... Read More
‘Dominating’ the Streets
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
‘Not the Same Question’: De Blasio Says Businesses, Churches to Remain Closed Even as Demonstrators Flout Lockdowns
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said that although mass protests had erupted in the city, religious institutions and small business owners would still be closed until Monday. "When you see . . . an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seated in 400 years of ... Read More
Viral Photo of White House ‘Going Dark’ That Was Shared by Dems Is from Before Trump Presidency
A viral photo showing the White House with its lights off, shared by numerous Democrats during demonstrations in Washington, D.C., is at least five years old and was edited to make it seem darker, the Associated Press reported on Monday. The image can be found in Getty Image's stock photo collection. The ... Read More
The Suicide of the Cities
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
The Left Should Be Careful with Its Riot Rhetoric
Last week, the nation was stunned by the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle decried the slaying, and it didn’t take long for protestors across the country to take to the streets. Sadly, some recent ... Read More
The 1619 Distortion of the Second Amendment
Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Nikole Hannah-Jones had some thoughts on the Second Amendment yesterday: https://twitter.com/nhannahjones/status/1267604715434639360 It’s not really a “head scratcher” to comprehend why Americans want to protect their property and lives from looters and the mob. Why a ... Read More
We Need Law and Order, but Not Necessarily Federal Troops
In the Rose Garden yesterday evening, President Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to restore order in the American cities if mayors and governors fail to do it. In his brief speech, Trump said the appropriate things about the George Floyd case (he called it a “brutal death”) and about the legal ... Read More
No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
