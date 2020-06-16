Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 136: The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio (Penguin Books/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Paul Rahe of Hillsdale College to discuss Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron.

