Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 138: The Persians by Aeschylus

Hosted by John J. Miller
Aeschylus I: The Persians, The Seven Against Thebes, The Suppliant Maidens, Prometheus Bound (The Complete Greek Tragedies) by Aeschylus  Edited By: David Grene &  Richmond Lattimore Third Editions Edited by: Mark Griffith & Glenn W. Most  ( University of Chicago Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Spencer Klavan to discuss Aeschylus’s The Persians.

