Episode 138: The Persians by Aeschylus

John J. Miller is joined by Spencer Klavan to discuss Aeschylus’s The Persians.
Our Age of Superstition
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
Good Riddance to the Blaine Amendments
It took a century and a half, but the Supreme Court finally rejected the Blaine amendments. The Court’s decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is a victory for religious believers, schoolchildren, poor and working-class parents, and the rule of law. It is a loss only for bigots, militant ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
School Choice Defeats Anti-Catholic Bigotry 5–4 at the Supreme Court
Today’s Supreme Court decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, allowing Montanans to use generally available private-education tax credits for religious as well as non-religious schools, really should not have been a hard one. The Court’s precedents since the 1940s have increasingly defended the ... Read More
Roberts Sides with High Court’s Left Bloc to Safeguard Abortion
A year ago, almost to the day, writing for a 5-4 majority, Chief Justice John Roberts upheld the constitutional right of a property owner divested by a local government ordinance to sue for just compensation. The owner in Knick v. Township of Scott had failed to seek compensation in state court before filing her ... Read More
When the Bidexit?
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
‘It Was All a Lie’: A Sanctimonious Stuart Stevens Scolds the GOP
It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump, by Stuart Stevens (Knopf, 256 pages, $26.95) No matter how we regard the influence of President Donald Trump — as prime source of things gone wrong in politics or as deeply resented corrective — November 6, 2012, holds as good a claim as any ... Read More
Supreme Court Rules Montana May Not Block Religious Schools from Scholarship Program
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Montana may not bar religious schools from participating in the state's tax-credit scholarship program, a major win for school choice advocates and parents who wish to use their scholarship funds to send their children to religious schools. The court ruled 5-to-4 in ... Read More
China Swallows Hong Kong
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More
Playing the Blame Game
You’ve almost made it halfway through 2020, which means that so far, you’ve witnessed and survived a global pandemic, a worldwide economic crash, riots, looting, the strike on Qasem Soleimani, and murder hornets. Oh, and the impeachment of the president, but that feels like so long ago I had to check to make ... Read More
