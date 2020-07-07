Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 139: The Life of Samuel Johnson by James Boswell

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Life of Samuel Johnson by James Boswell (Penguin Classics/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Jack Lynch of Rutgers University to discuss James Boswell’s The Life of Samuel Johnson.

