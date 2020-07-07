Episode 139: The Life of Samuel Johnson by James Boswell

John J. Miller is joined by Jack Lynch of Rutgers University to discuss James Boswell’s The Life of Samuel Johnson.
Most Popular
Why Progressives Wage War on History
Princeton University’s decision to remove the name “Woodrow Wilson” from its School of Public and International Affairs is a big win for progressive activists, and the implications will extend far beyond the campus. It hardly surprises me, in today’s polarizing environment, that my alma mater caved to ... Read More
Why Progressives Wage War on History
Princeton University’s decision to remove the name “Woodrow Wilson” from its School of Public and International Affairs is a big win for progressive activists, and the implications will extend far beyond the campus. It hardly surprises me, in today’s polarizing environment, that my alma mater caved to ... Read More
A Triumph at Mount Rushmore
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
A Triumph at Mount Rushmore
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Controversial Police-Shooting Study Retracted
This has to be one of the weirdest things I have ever seen. The authors of an often-cited study about racial bias in police shootings have asked for it to be retracted, while standing behind the data and statistical analysis. They're retracting the paper only because they don't like the way it's being discussed ... Read More
Controversial Police-Shooting Study Retracted
This has to be one of the weirdest things I have ever seen. The authors of an often-cited study about racial bias in police shootings have asked for it to be retracted, while standing behind the data and statistical analysis. They're retracting the paper only because they don't like the way it's being discussed ... Read More
Senator Duckworth and Most of the Press Are Lying about Trump’s Speech
Senator Tammy Duckworth says that, during his address at Mount Rushmore on Friday, President Trump "spent all his time talking about dead traitors." This is a flat-out lie. It is entirely untrue. It is invented from whole cloth. You can read the speech here and see for yourself. One doesn't have to like ... Read More
Senator Duckworth and Most of the Press Are Lying about Trump’s Speech
Senator Tammy Duckworth says that, during his address at Mount Rushmore on Friday, President Trump "spent all his time talking about dead traitors." This is a flat-out lie. It is entirely untrue. It is invented from whole cloth. You can read the speech here and see for yourself. One doesn't have to like ... Read More
Patriotism Is Becoming ‘White Supremacy’
Never before has a speech extolling America’s virtues and the marvels or the nation’s heroes played to such poor — and completely dishonest — reviews. At Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump gave a speech that was very tough on the woke Left, while largely celebrating America — its ... Read More
Patriotism Is Becoming ‘White Supremacy’
Never before has a speech extolling America’s virtues and the marvels or the nation’s heroes played to such poor — and completely dishonest — reviews. At Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump gave a speech that was very tough on the woke Left, while largely celebrating America — its ... Read More
The Sales Window for Trump Tell-Alls Could Be Closing Soon . . .
Much like John Bolton last month, Mary Trump, the president's niece, is out with a new tell-all book declaring that President Trump is an awful human being who cannot be trusted with the presidency -- he's “cheating as a way of life,” he's a “sociopath,” he allegedly hired someone else to take the SAT for ... Read More
The Sales Window for Trump Tell-Alls Could Be Closing Soon . . .
Much like John Bolton last month, Mary Trump, the president's niece, is out with a new tell-all book declaring that President Trump is an awful human being who cannot be trusted with the presidency -- he's “cheating as a way of life,” he's a “sociopath,” he allegedly hired someone else to take the SAT for ... Read More
Take No Advice from One-Armed Paper-Hangers
Welcome to this week’s edition of The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, culture, language, grievances, enthusiasms, major crimes, and minor annoyances. You can subscribe here to get it in your inbox, because we are not going to keep giving it away for free on the homepage forever. That being said . . . As ... Read More
Take No Advice from One-Armed Paper-Hangers
Welcome to this week’s edition of The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, culture, language, grievances, enthusiasms, major crimes, and minor annoyances. You can subscribe here to get it in your inbox, because we are not going to keep giving it away for free on the homepage forever. That being said . . . As ... Read More
Washington vs. Violent Crime
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
Washington vs. Violent Crime
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
New York Times Reporter Spreads Lies about the Pro-Life Movement
On her Instagram account, where she boasts more than 45,000 followers, New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz has taken to sharing false and unsubstantiated attacks on the pro-life movement. Lorenz is billed as a “technology reporter” who covers “internet culture,” but she appears to spend most of her ... Read More
New York Times Reporter Spreads Lies about the Pro-Life Movement
On her Instagram account, where she boasts more than 45,000 followers, New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz has taken to sharing false and unsubstantiated attacks on the pro-life movement. Lorenz is billed as a “technology reporter” who covers “internet culture,” but she appears to spend most of her ... Read More
Loading...