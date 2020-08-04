Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 143: Self-Reliance by Ralph Waldo Emerson

Hosted by John J. Miller
Self-Reliance and Other Essays by Ralph Waldo Emerson (Dover Publications/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Brenda Wineapple to discuss Ralph Waldo Emerson’s Self-Reliance.

