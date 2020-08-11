Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 144: Billy Budd by Herman Melville

Hosted by John J. Miller
Billy Budd, Sailor by Herman Melville (University of Chicago Press; Annotated - Illustrated edition/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Natalie Taylor of Skidmore College to discuss Herman Melville’s Billy Budd.

