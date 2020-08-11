Episode 144: Billy Budd by Herman Melville

John J. Miller is joined by Natalie Taylor of Skidmore College to discuss Herman Melville’s Billy Budd.
Most Popular
Cuomo Rejects Independent Investigation of N.Y. Nursing Home Deaths, Saying It Would Be ‘Political’
New York governor Andrew Cuomo rejected calls for an independent investigation into deaths of coronavirus patients in state nursing homes, saying such an investigation would be "political." The state has seen over 32,000 deaths from coronavirus, with at least 6,500 of those deaths among residents of nursing ... Read More
Cuomo Rejects Independent Investigation of N.Y. Nursing Home Deaths, Saying It Would Be ‘Political’
New York governor Andrew Cuomo rejected calls for an independent investigation into deaths of coronavirus patients in state nursing homes, saying such an investigation would be "political." The state has seen over 32,000 deaths from coronavirus, with at least 6,500 of those deaths among residents of nursing ... Read More
Trump Evacuated from Press Briefing after Shooting outside White House
President Trump was abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room on Monday before quickly returning to tell reporters, "There was a shooting outside of the White House." "There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital," Trump ... Read More
Trump Evacuated from Press Briefing after Shooting outside White House
President Trump was abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room on Monday before quickly returning to tell reporters, "There was a shooting outside of the White House." "There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital," Trump ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Molotov-Cocktail-Throwing Lawyers Are the Left’s New Civil-Rights Heroes
In the two months since the death of George Floyd, the nation has been beset by often-violent protests and riots. Yet the mainstream media and Democratic politicians have tended to describe the demonstrations as “mostly peaceful,” and to rationalize and minimize them. For many on the left, the real story has ... Read More
Molotov-Cocktail-Throwing Lawyers Are the Left’s New Civil-Rights Heroes
In the two months since the death of George Floyd, the nation has been beset by often-violent protests and riots. Yet the mainstream media and Democratic politicians have tended to describe the demonstrations as “mostly peaceful,” and to rationalize and minimize them. For many on the left, the real story has ... Read More
Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Kamala Harris
1. As both a district attorney and state attorney general, Harris pushed for a new statewide law that lets prosecutors charge parents with misdemeanors if their children are chronically truant. “We are putting parents on notice,” she declared. “If you fail in your responsibility to your kids, we are going ... Read More
Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Kamala Harris
1. As both a district attorney and state attorney general, Harris pushed for a new statewide law that lets prosecutors charge parents with misdemeanors if their children are chronically truant. “We are putting parents on notice,” she declared. “If you fail in your responsibility to your kids, we are going ... Read More
Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Bloc Heads
Welcome to The Tuesday, a cheery little weekly newsletter about the existential despair Irving Kristol indicated when he noted that Western civilization is collapsing “but it’ll take a long time, and, meanwhile, it’s still possible to live well.” The Bloc Party Right-leaning writers hawking books about ... Read More
Bloc Heads
Welcome to The Tuesday, a cheery little weekly newsletter about the existential despair Irving Kristol indicated when he noted that Western civilization is collapsing “but it’ll take a long time, and, meanwhile, it’s still possible to live well.” The Bloc Party Right-leaning writers hawking books about ... Read More
The Decline and Fall of the National Rifle Association
Wayne LaPierre is not the first nonprofit high-roller. One of the scandals of the 1990s that never quite got off the ground the way Democrats had hoped had to do with how much the Red Cross paid its CEO, at the time Elizabeth Dole, who had been labor secretary in the George H. W. Bush administration and was ... Read More
The Decline and Fall of the National Rifle Association
Wayne LaPierre is not the first nonprofit high-roller. One of the scandals of the 1990s that never quite got off the ground the way Democrats had hoped had to do with how much the Red Cross paid its CEO, at the time Elizabeth Dole, who had been labor secretary in the George H. W. Bush administration and was ... Read More
Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Nominee
Joe Biden has picked California senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election. "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden wrote ... Read More
Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Nominee
Joe Biden has picked California senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election. "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden wrote ... Read More
Trouble with the Curve
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More
Trouble with the Curve
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More
Loading...