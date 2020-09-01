Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 145: Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville

Hosted by John J. Miller
Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville (Harper Perennial Modern Classics/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Jenna Storey of Furman University to discuss Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America.

