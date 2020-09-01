Episode 145: Democracy in America by Alexis de Tocqueville

John J. Miller is joined by Jenna Storey of Furman University to discuss Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America.
The Democrats Are Whitewashing Leftist Violence
It took only one week for the legacy media to go from gaslighting the nation about leftist violence to begging Joe Biden to distance himself from it. “Joe Biden condemns violence in Portland and challenges President Trump to do the same” reads a ridiculous CNN headline about the presidential nominee’s ... Read More
Joe Biden: Please Spare Us the JPII Quotes until You Get with the Gospel of Life
This election season is just going to get more and more absurd. Today Joe Biden quoted John Paul II. “Be not afraid,” which comes from his inaugural homily as pontiff in 1978. The context was: Brothers and sisters, do not be afraid to welcome Christ and accept his power. Help the Pope and all those who wish ... Read More
China’s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil
National Review staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China's barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion. Read More
The American Economy Is Already Too Far Left for Comfort — or Prosperity
It was inevitable that Karl Marx would become a Marxist -- at least according to the precepts of that ideology. He was brought up in an environment in which savings had been destroyed by inflation and a failure to keep up with the Industrial Revolution was impoverishing local people. Today we profess to live ... Read More
FBI Reports Chicago Gangs Have Formed Pact to Shoot Cops ‘On Sight’
A federal intelligence alert from the FBI field office in Chicago, Ill., warned that about 30 gangs in the city have made a pact to shoot police officers if they draw their weapons in public, ABC 7 reported on Monday. Intelligence alerts are frequently distributed to law enforcement officials, especially if ... Read More
Bogus Fact Checks on Suburban Zoning Issue
Although a small army of media fact-checkers claim otherwise, Joe Biden wants to end single-family zoning in America’s suburbs. On the first night Republican National Convention, Patricia McClosky said that Joe Biden and the radicals now running the Democratic Party “want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ... Read More
‘Anti-Racist’ Education Is Anything But
Students are heading back to school this fall (in-person or remotely) after the longest, strangest summer on record. It’s been the summer not just of COVID but also of massive protests and rioting triggered by the police killing of George Floyd in May. Calls for racial justice have swept the land, and schools ... Read More
Ritual Denunciation and the Mau-Mauing of the Former Magazine Editors
Welcome back to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, culture, and language that has returned from a vacation that was if not necessarily much-deserved then at least much-needed. Ritual Politics and Ceremonial Journalism Ritual denunciations are a necessary part of ritualized politics. And so Ben Smith has ... Read More
Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
Why Andrew Sullivan Isn’t at New York Magazine
I noted the parting of ways between writer and magazine here a few weeks ago. We now have some more clarity on the split, courtesy of a Ben Smith profile of Sullivan in the New York Times: The new editor of New York, David Haskell, didn’t push him out because of any new controversy or organized staff revolt, ... Read More
