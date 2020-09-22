Episode 148: The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway

John J. Miller is joined by Missy Andrews of the Center for Literary Education to discuss Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea.
The Myth of Merrick Garland’s Poor Treatment
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing has revived the myth of Merrick Garland’s mistreatment. In a New York Times piece, Adam Liptak and Sheryl Stolberg write that Senate Republicans’ decision not to confirm Garland in 2016 — after the death of conservative mainstay Antonin Scalia -- to a lifetime appointment on ... Read More
When Conventional Wisdom Gets Downright Dangerous
The problem with conventional wisdom is not that it is always wrong. The rub is that the majority of “experts” unthinkingly and habitually mouth its validity until they ensure that it becomes static, unchanging, and immune from reexamination and dissent — an intolerant religious orthodoxy that finally ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Chuck Schumer Learned Nothing from Harry Reid’s Greatest Mistake
Harry Reid’s decision to use the “nuclear option” and change Senate rules to push through Barack Obama’s nominees for district and appellate-court positions has been rightly mocked as one of the more glaring political blunders of the past two decades. That decision, which he said “had to be done,” has ... Read More
A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
‘No Right’: Schumer Claims It Would ‘Spell the End’ of the Senate If Republicans Fill Ginsburg Vacancy
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed Monday that Republicans have “no right” to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November election, and said doing so would “spell the end” of the Senate. Schumer’s comments came in a ... Read More
The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
The Democrats’ Bogus Concern for SCOTUS ‘Norms’
For those keeping track, here’s a list of Democratic Party “norms” for placing new justices on the Supreme Court of the United States, as they stand today: Norm #1: When Democrats are in charge of both the Senate and the White House, they are free to nominate and confirm any justice they please, as ... Read More
Romney Supports Holding a Vote on Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee
Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) said Tuesday he would support holding a vote to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November election, saying he intends to "follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee." “My decision ... Read More
Black Lives Matter Removes Language about Disrupting the Nuclear Family from Website
The official Black Lives Matter website no longer includes language encouraging the “disruption” of the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.” The language had been featured on the site's "What We Believe" page, in which the group had laid out its support for various extreme policies and ideals ... Read More
