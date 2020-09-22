Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 148: The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Missy Andrews of the Center for Literary Education to discuss Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea.

