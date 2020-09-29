Episode 149: The Memorandum by Vaclav Havel

John J. Miller is joined by Flagg Taylor of Skidmore College to discuss Vaclav Havel’s The Memorandum.
The Strangest Campaign in History?
Many argue that 2020 will be the most important election in history, given the wide divergence between the Trump administration’s view and those of Democratic Party’s hard Left, which seems to have captured the Joe Biden candidacy. Perhaps. But most will at least agree that the 2020 campaign is certainly ... Read More
The Jerry Springer Debate
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Trump Calls on U.S. Attorney to Investigate Reports of Illegal Ballot Harvesting by Ilhan Omar Supporters
President Trump is calling for an investigation into a report of alleged illegal ballot harvesting by Representative Ilhan Omar’s supporters in Minneapolis. Trump called on the U.S. attorney in Minnesota to investigate claims made by Project Veritas, an investigative reporting project led by conservative ... Read More
A Ridiculous Recusal Demand Aimed at Clarence Thomas
Efforts to browbeat conservative justices into recusing themselves from any important Supreme Court case are standard fare from liberals and progressives these days (a tactic Donald Trump has aped by demanding that Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg recuse themselves over criticisms of him, in Sotomayor's case in ... Read More
The Democrats’ Frivolous Three-Pronged Attack on Judge Barrett
Doing some commentary over the weekend about President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, I was struck by not just the emptiness but the outright deceptiveness of the three main Democratic lines of attack against her. These are early days, so perhaps Barrett’s opposition will ... Read More
What to Expect at Tonight’s Debate: One Pundit’s Predictions
It’s fight night in America. At 9 p.m. this evening, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will participate in a 90-minute clash. The moderator will be the 2016 debates’ best: Fox News’s Chris Wallace. Biden has called it a day before noon eleven times since September 1 by one count, and his campaign has repeatedly ... Read More
Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Inside the Mueller Farce
The publication of Andrew Weissmann’s book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation enables us to see what was always suspected by many to have been a fanatical determination on the part of the Mueller investigative team to destroy President Trump. The administration had to be destroyed because Mueller ... Read More
