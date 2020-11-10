Episode 155: The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Gorra of Smith College to discuss William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury.
Trump’s Vote-Count Lawsuits: The Election Endgame
President Trump’s campaign is vowing to file lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in several key states. Ground zero for litigation is Pennsylvania. Rudy Giuliani, representing the president and the campaign, held a press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday, adumbrating the lawsuits he plans ... Read More
Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit on Pennsylvania Election Result. Does It Have a Case?
The Trump campaign has filed a lengthy complaint in federal court, challenging Pennsylvania’s administration of the 2020 presidential election as a violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. This is the theory under which, 20 years ago, the Supreme Court invalidated Florida’s presidential ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
A Successful Presidency, a Maddening President
President Trump is projected to lose a close election. This being modern America, nothing is final until the courts have spoken (particularly the Supreme Court, which has been too timid to say much). That process must be allowed to play out. To my knowledge, there is no hard evidence at this point of anything ... Read More
An Election Day Bridge Too Far
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
The Blue Trickle
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
What Gives You the Right?
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
A Quick Update on the Unresolved House of Representatives Races
Right now on Politico’s map of House races, 215 races have been called for the Democratic candidates, 198 races have been called for the Republican ones, and Louisiana’s fifth congressional district will go to a runoff between two Republican candidates. Of the 22 unresolved races, the GOP candidate ... Read More
Cunningham Concedes North Carolina Senate Race to Tillis
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham on Tuesday conceded the North Carolina race to incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. "Earlier this afternoon, Cal Cunningham called me to offer his concession," Tillis said Tuesday in a statement. "This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and ... Read More
Where the Vote Count Stands
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
