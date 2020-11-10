Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 155: The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Sound and the Fury: The Corrected Text with Faulkner’s Appendixby William Faulkner (Modern Library/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Gorra of Smith College to discuss William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury.

