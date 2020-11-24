Episode 157: O Pioneers! by Willa Cather

John J. Miller is joined by Dedra Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss Willa Cather’s O Pioneers!
Most Popular
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people. “This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” ... Read More
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people. “This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” ... Read More
Here Comes the Biden Blame Game
During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter ... Read More
Here Comes the Biden Blame Game
During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results
A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state. The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed ... Read More
Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results
A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state. The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed ... Read More
Dutch Doctors Can Now Drug Dementia Patients Before Killing Them to Prevent Resistance
A few years ago, Dutch doctor Marinou Arends attended to her dementia patient in a nursing home. Arends wasn't there to treat her, but to kill her via lethal injection. To make it easier, Arends drugged her patient's coffee, a violation of euthanasia rules. But in the midst of the termination, the patient woke ... Read More
Dutch Doctors Can Now Drug Dementia Patients Before Killing Them to Prevent Resistance
A few years ago, Dutch doctor Marinou Arends attended to her dementia patient in a nursing home. Arends wasn't there to treat her, but to kill her via lethal injection. To make it easier, Arends drugged her patient's coffee, a violation of euthanasia rules. But in the midst of the termination, the patient woke ... Read More
The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
Michigan Certification of Biden Win Is a Step Toward the End — But It’s Not the End
After much drama, Michigan’s state electoral board certified that, with a 154,000-vote lead after ballots were canvassed at the county level, presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes. This is a significant step in the process that ends with the casting of those ... Read More
Michigan Certification of Biden Win Is a Step Toward the End — But It’s Not the End
After much drama, Michigan’s state electoral board certified that, with a 154,000-vote lead after ballots were canvassed at the county level, presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes. This is a significant step in the process that ends with the casting of those ... Read More
The Rural Way
Almost every national Election Night reveals the same old red/blue map. The country geographically is a sea of red. The coasts and small areas along the southern border and around the Great Lakes remain blue atolls. Yet when the maps are recalibrated for population rather than area, the blue areas blow up, ... Read More
The Rural Way
Almost every national Election Night reveals the same old red/blue map. The country geographically is a sea of red. The coasts and small areas along the southern border and around the Great Lakes remain blue atolls. Yet when the maps are recalibrated for population rather than area, the blue areas blow up, ... Read More
A Hard Look at Those Post-Election Legal Efforts
On the menu today: Michigan certifies its vote totals; the General Services Administration starts the transition; and it’s time for a hard, unflinching look at the president’s post-election legal efforts. What Did the President Get from His Legal Team? Michigan and Georgia have certified their election ... Read More
A Hard Look at Those Post-Election Legal Efforts
On the menu today: Michigan certifies its vote totals; the General Services Administration starts the transition; and it’s time for a hard, unflinching look at the president’s post-election legal efforts. What Did the President Get from His Legal Team? Michigan and Georgia have certified their election ... Read More
From Hate to Heroism
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about language, culture, politics, and, lately, relentless book-hawking. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, please follow this link. From Hatred to Heroism Daniel Cordier, when he was young and getting started in life, did not seem ... Read More
From Hate to Heroism
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about language, culture, politics, and, lately, relentless book-hawking. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, please follow this link. From Hatred to Heroism Daniel Cordier, when he was young and getting started in life, did not seem ... Read More
Loading...