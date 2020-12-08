Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 159: A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Hosted by John J. Miller
Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens (Macmillan Collector's Library/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by  Gina Dalfonzo of Dickensblog to discuss Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities.

