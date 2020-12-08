Episode 159: A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

John J. Miller is joined by Gina Dalfonzo of Dickensblog to discuss Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities.
Most Popular
‘No’ to General Austin
Joe Biden intends to nominate General Lloyd J. Austin III for secretary of defense. The nomination should be rejected. There isn’t much wrong with General Austin, save the fact that he is General Austin. U.S. law requires a seven-year gap between active-duty military service and serving as secretary of ... Read More
‘No’ to General Austin
Joe Biden intends to nominate General Lloyd J. Austin III for secretary of defense. The nomination should be rejected. There isn’t much wrong with General Austin, save the fact that he is General Austin. U.S. law requires a seven-year gap between active-duty military service and serving as secretary of ... Read More
The First Rattle in the Engine of the Biden Administration
Back on November 23, after President-elect Biden selected Anthony J. Blinken for secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national-security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, I wrote, “as far as Democratic selections go, Biden could do a lot worse.” And since then . . . ... Read More
The First Rattle in the Engine of the Biden Administration
Back on November 23, after President-elect Biden selected Anthony J. Blinken for secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national-security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, I wrote, “as far as Democratic selections go, Biden could do a lot worse.” And since then . . . ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Our Brave New Biden World
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Our Brave New Biden World
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Florida Police Raid Home of Fired State COVID-19 Data Scientist
Florida police on Monday raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the former coronavirus data scientist who built the state’s COVID-19 dashboard before being fired in May over what she has said was her refusal to “manipulate data.” "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Jones wrote in a ... Read More
Florida Police Raid Home of Fired State COVID-19 Data Scientist
Florida police on Monday raided the home of Rebekah Jones, the former coronavirus data scientist who built the state’s COVID-19 dashboard before being fired in May over what she has said was her refusal to “manipulate data.” "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Jones wrote in a ... Read More
Bad News on the COVID Front
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Bad News on the COVID Front
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Judge Dismisses Flynn Case as Moot after Trump Pardon
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against Michael Flynn as moot following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser last month. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court cautioned that dropping the case does not mean that Flynn is guiltless and said he would ... Read More
Judge Dismisses Flynn Case as Moot after Trump Pardon
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against Michael Flynn as moot following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser last month. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the D.C. District Court cautioned that dropping the case does not mean that Flynn is guiltless and said he would ... Read More
As Time Is Running Out, Trump Campaign Files Stronger Lawsuit in Georgia
The federal “safe harbor” date for state certification of presidential-election results is Tuesday. As Jim Geraghty explains, this means that, as far as the federal government is concerned, a state’s certification of its result is deemed conclusive. That may not be quite as conclusive as it sounds. There ... Read More
As Time Is Running Out, Trump Campaign Files Stronger Lawsuit in Georgia
The federal “safe harbor” date for state certification of presidential-election results is Tuesday. As Jim Geraghty explains, this means that, as far as the federal government is concerned, a state’s certification of its result is deemed conclusive. That may not be quite as conclusive as it sounds. There ... Read More
Supreme Court Nixes Republicans’ Pennsylvania Lawsuit
In a peremptory decision that should come as no surprise -- Senator Ted Cruz’s trumpeting of the case notwithstanding -- the Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to undo the commonwealth’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden as winner of its 20 electoral votes. As Politico ... Read More
Supreme Court Nixes Republicans’ Pennsylvania Lawsuit
In a peremptory decision that should come as no surprise -- Senator Ted Cruz’s trumpeting of the case notwithstanding -- the Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to undo the commonwealth’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden as winner of its 20 electoral votes. As Politico ... Read More
Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
Loading...