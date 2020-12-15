Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 160: The Principia by Isaac Newton

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Principia: The Authoritative Translation: Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy by Sir Isaac Newton (Author), Bernard Cohen (Translator), Anne Whitman (Translator), Julia Budenz (Translator)

John J. Miller is joined by Rob Iliffe of the University of Oxford to discuss Isaac Newton’s The Principia.

