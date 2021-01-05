Episode 161: The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien [Rereleased Version]

John J. Miller is joined by Bradley Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. This is a rerelease of episode 28 with some additional discussion of the book.
Most Popular
The Folly of the Cruz Eleven
Josh Hawley is nothing if not a leader. The Missouri Republican’s announcement last week that he would object to Biden electors from Pennsylvania immediately caused another eleven Republican senators, organized by Ted Cruz, to play catchup and declare they’d object to Biden electors from all the ... Read More
The Folly of the Cruz Eleven
Josh Hawley is nothing if not a leader. The Missouri Republican’s announcement last week that he would object to Biden electors from Pennsylvania immediately caused another eleven Republican senators, organized by Ted Cruz, to play catchup and declare they’d object to Biden electors from all the ... Read More
The New Strategy to Suppress Conservative Voices on Campus
Has the college-speaker-disinvitation craze ended? Some would have you believe so. The Niskanen Center proclaimed that “the campus free speech crisis” ended in 2018. In 2019, Commentary magazine optimistically argued that things were “looking up on campus.” The numbers seem to support this view. According ... Read More
The New Strategy to Suppress Conservative Voices on Campus
Has the college-speaker-disinvitation craze ended? Some would have you believe so. The Niskanen Center proclaimed that “the campus free speech crisis” ended in 2018. In 2019, Commentary magazine optimistically argued that things were “looking up on campus.” The numbers seem to support this view. According ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Trump’s Shameful Georgia Call
President Donald Trump has turned a narrow electoral defeat into a bid for infamy. His goal in the post-election interlude has been more and more explicitly to overturn the results of the election. Indeed, a couple of weeks ago he tweeted simply, “#OVERTURN.” We now know, thanks to a recording of his ... Read More
Trump’s Shameful Georgia Call
President Donald Trump has turned a narrow electoral defeat into a bid for infamy. His goal in the post-election interlude has been more and more explicitly to overturn the results of the election. Indeed, a couple of weeks ago he tweeted simply, “#OVERTURN.” We now know, thanks to a recording of his ... Read More
Tom Cotton and Mike Lee Reject Plans to Reject Electoral College Votes
Arkansas senator Tom Cotton and Utah senator Mike Lee, two of the staunchest conservatives in the GOP Senate caucus, are rejecting proposals for Congress to reject the certification Electoral College votes on January 6. Cotton said in a written statement published Sunday night: [T]he Founders entrusted our ... Read More
Tom Cotton and Mike Lee Reject Plans to Reject Electoral College Votes
Arkansas senator Tom Cotton and Utah senator Mike Lee, two of the staunchest conservatives in the GOP Senate caucus, are rejecting proposals for Congress to reject the certification Electoral College votes on January 6. Cotton said in a written statement published Sunday night: [T]he Founders entrusted our ... Read More
Trump Attacks Georgia Gov. for Abandoning Election Fight, Vows to Campaign against Him
President Trump on Monday pledged to campaign against Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, a sign that he will seek retribution against those who did not support his unfounded claims that the election was rigged. "I'll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you ... Read More
Trump Attacks Georgia Gov. for Abandoning Election Fight, Vows to Campaign against Him
President Trump on Monday pledged to campaign against Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, a sign that he will seek retribution against those who did not support his unfounded claims that the election was rigged. "I'll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you ... Read More
Kamala Harris Pre-Election Anecdote Apparently Plagiarized from 1965 MLK Interview
A Kamala Harris anecdote from a pre-election October profile appears to be plagiarized from a 1965 Martin Luther King, Jr. interview, a side-by-side comparison shows. In an interview with Elle, Harris recalled how, as a toddler, she joined her parents in an Oakland civil rights march. “The woman who will ... Read More
Kamala Harris Pre-Election Anecdote Apparently Plagiarized from 1965 MLK Interview
A Kamala Harris anecdote from a pre-election October profile appears to be plagiarized from a 1965 Martin Luther King, Jr. interview, a side-by-side comparison shows. In an interview with Elle, Harris recalled how, as a toddler, she joined her parents in an Oakland civil rights march. “The woman who will ... Read More
Trump Claims Pence Has ‘Authority to Reject Fraudulently Chosen Electors’
President Trump on Tuesday falsely declared that Vice President Mike Pence “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” part of his final push to overturn the presidential election ahead of Wednesday’s electoral vote ... Read More
Trump Claims Pence Has ‘Authority to Reject Fraudulently Chosen Electors’
President Trump on Tuesday falsely declared that Vice President Mike Pence “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” part of his final push to overturn the presidential election ahead of Wednesday’s electoral vote ... Read More
The Iranian Dictatorship and a U.N. Expert’s Double Standards
The U.N. human-rights system’s top expert on extrajudicial and summary executions believes that the U.S. targeted killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani is partly to blame for Tehran’s downing of a civilian airliner and its violence against demonstrators. Agnes Callamard, the U.N.-appointed ... Read More
The Iranian Dictatorship and a U.N. Expert’s Double Standards
The U.N. human-rights system’s top expert on extrajudicial and summary executions believes that the U.S. targeted killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani is partly to blame for Tehran’s downing of a civilian airliner and its violence against demonstrators. Agnes Callamard, the U.N.-appointed ... Read More
GOP Senators’ Electoral College Stunt Is a Dead End
On Saturday, eleven Republican senators led by Ted Cruz (R., Texas) announced a plan to vote “to reject the electors from disputed states” when Congress convenes to count the electoral votes and declare a winner of the presidential election, unless and until an “emergency 10-day audit is completed.” These ... Read More
GOP Senators’ Electoral College Stunt Is a Dead End
On Saturday, eleven Republican senators led by Ted Cruz (R., Texas) announced a plan to vote “to reject the electors from disputed states” when Congress convenes to count the electoral votes and declare a winner of the presidential election, unless and until an “emergency 10-day audit is completed.” These ... Read More
Loading...