Episode 161: The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien [Rereleased Version]

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Fellowship of the Ring: Being the First Part of The Lord of the Rings (1) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner Books/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Bradley Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. This is a rerelease of episode 28 with some additional discussion of the book.

