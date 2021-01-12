Podcasts The Great Books Episode 162: The Two Towers by J. R. R. Tolkien Hosted by John J. Miller January 12, 2021 7:38 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article The Two Towers: Being the Second Part of The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner Books/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-162-01.12.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Play Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Bradley Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Two Towers.