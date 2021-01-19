Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 163: The Return of the King by J. R. R. Tolkien

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Return of the King: Being the Third Part of the Lord of the Ringsby J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner Books/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Bradley Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Return of the King.

