Podcasts The Great Books Episode 163: The Return of the King by J. R. R. Tolkien Hosted by John J. Miller January 19, 2021 7:27 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article The Return of the King: Being the Third Part of the Lord of the Ringsby J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner Books/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-163-01.19.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Play Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Bradley Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Return of the King.