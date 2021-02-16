Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 167: The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge by Calvin Coolidge

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge: Authorized, Expanded, and Annotated Edition by Calvin Coolidge, Edited by Amity Shlaes & Matthew Denhart (Intercollegiate Studies Institute/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Thomas J. Tacoma to discuss Calvin Coolidge’s The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge.

