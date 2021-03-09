Podcasts The Great Books Episode 170: Eugenie Grandet by Honore de Balzac Hosted by John J. Miller March 9, 2021 7:23 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Eugénie Grandet by Honoré de Balzac (Oxford University Press/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-170-03.09.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Lorraine Murphy of Hillsdale College to discuss Honore de Balzac’s Eugenie Grandet.