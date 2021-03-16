Podcasts The Great Books Episode 171: The Education of Cyrus by Xenophon Hosted by John J. Miller March 16, 2021 7:59 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article The Education of Cyrus by Xenophon (Cornell University Press/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-171-03.16.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Wayne Ambler to discuss Xenophon’s The Education of Cyrus.