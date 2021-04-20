Podcasts The Great Books Episode 176: The Poetry of Phillis Wheatley Hosted by John J. Miller April 20, 2021 7:03 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article The Poems of Phillis Wheatley: With Letters and a Memoir (Dover Publications/Bookshop.org) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-176-04.20.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Vincent Carretta of the University of Maryland to discuss the poetry of Phillis Wheatley