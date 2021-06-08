Podcasts The Great Books Episode 183: ‘The Yearling’ by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Hosted by John J. Miller June 8, 2021 7:43 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article The Yearling by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (Aladdin/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-183-06.08.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Ann McCutchan to discuss Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’s The Yearling.