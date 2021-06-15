Podcasts The Great Books Episode 184: Seven Pillars of Wisdom by T. E. Lawrence Hosted by John J. Miller June 15, 2021 7:33 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Seven Pillars of Wisdom by T.E. Lawrence (Wordsworth Editions/Bookshop.org) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-184-06.15.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Andrew Latham of Macalester College to discuss T. E. Lawrence’s Seven Pillars of Wisdom.