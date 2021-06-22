Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 185: ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ by Ernest Hemingway

Hosted by John J. Miller
For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner Book Company/Bookshop.org)

John J. Miller is joined by Brent Cline of Hillsdale College to discuss Ernest Hemingway’s For Whom the Bell Tolls.

Loading...