Podcasts The Great Books Episode 187: The Elements of Geometry by Euclid Hosted by John J. Miller July 6, 2021 8:46 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Euclid’s Elements by Euclid (Green Lion Press/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/greatbooks-tapes.nationalreview.media/greatbooks-187-07.06.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Benjamin Wardhaugh to discuss Euclid’s The Elements of Geometry.