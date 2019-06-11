Podcasts | The Great Books

Episode 87: The Book of Isaiah

Hosted by John J. Miller
(Wikimedia)

John J. Miller is joined by Spencer Klavan to discuss the book of Isaiah.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More
Loading...