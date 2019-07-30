Episode 94: Epigrammata by Thomas More

John J. Miller is joined by Veronica Brooks of Hillsdale College to discuss Thomas More’s Epigrammata.
Most Popular
The Mueller Report’s Fundamental Dodge
Editor’s Note: This is the first article in a two-part series; the second will appear tomorrow. Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony was such a bumbling fiasco that it was easy for a viewer to be confused -- and stay that way -- about the main bone of Democratic contention regarding his report: the ... Read More
Quentin Tarantino Is Cancelled
A writer for the Guardian suggests we cancel Quentin Tarantino because his films “have revelled in extreme violence toward women.” Debatable, but this is quite a paragraph: In Tarantino’s debut directorial feature, Reservoir Dogs, the only female characters in the credits are “Shot Woman” and ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Kat Timpf reports that Cornell University is preparing to ask students whether or not Americans should use concepts like ‘rationality.’ Read More
Among the Chimps
As you may be aware thanks to my merciless flogging of it, I have a new book out called The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. It is about the way in which social media brings out the worst of the tribalism and idiocy in our contemporary politics by displacing almost all of the ... Read More
‘The Next Big Religious Freedom Case Just Landed at SCOTUS’
Those are the first words in a tweet thread from Becket attorney Lori Windham, and she's right. This week Becket filed a cert petition in Sharonell Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Fulton is appealing from a Third Circuit Court of Appeals opinion holding that Philadelphia did not violate the Free Exercise Clause ... Read More
No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
Seattle-Area Councilman: Hosing Poop-Covered Sidewalks Might Be Racially Insensitive
A councilman in Seattle is reportedly opposed to hosing sidewalks that reek of excrement near a local courthouse because he fears that it might be racially insensitive. No, this is not a joke. The area surrounding King County Superior Court includes a homeless shelter and other social-services organizations ... Read More
The Supreme Court Was Right to Rule for Trump in Border-Wall Case
This evening the Supreme Court of the United States granted the Trump administration’s request to stay a district court’s permanent injunction against the diversion of $2.5 billion in military spending to begin construction on portions of Trump’s border wall. In plain English, this means the wall ... Read More
Trump’s Racially Charged Attacks on Elijah Cummings
Making the click-through worthwhile: President Trump attacks Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore in the only way he knows how; an attack at a garlic festival should make us wonder whether we define “terrorism” too narrowly; and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel starts to lose his patience with the wild ... Read More
