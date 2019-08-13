Episode 96: Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

John J. Miller is joined by Dedra Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God.
Most Popular
Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson Lie
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren yesterday tweeted: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1159902078103445507 This is an outright lie, one day after Warren complained of the dangers of rhetoric. Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act ... Read More
Epstein’s Apparent Suicide Renews Questions about His Prosecution
‘It should also be borne in mind that the Court has not (yet) been presented with a motion to dismiss the Indictment.” Manhattan federal judge Richard M. Berman thought that fact was important enough to warrant mention in the very first paragraph of his 33-page opinion explaining his denial of bail to Jeffrey ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
The Greatest War Movie Ever Made
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
Pro-Trump Movie Cancelled, Thanks to Trump
The producer Jason Blum, recycling his own The Purge films, in which ultra-white country-club jerks backed by Tea-party-type evangelicals go on killing sprees to hunt down struggling Americans and people of color, has given the formula a little tweak. In his new film, originally entitled “Red State vs. Blue ... Read More
The Trump Obsession Comes for California’s Water
Tomorrow, the Golden State’s Democrat-run, veto-proof legislature returns from its summer break and is expected to quickly take up S.B. 1, the “California Environmental, Public Health, and Workers Defense Act of 2019.” It has been proposed for one reason: Donald Trump is president. Under his administration, ... Read More
Job Security Is Not Coming Back
Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners. Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended ... Read More
Don’t Ignore Trump’s Unifying, Anti-Racist Rhetoric
Not even the “Paper of Record” could resist the Left’s Big Lie: Donald J. Trump is America’s “racist-in-chief.” After last weekend’s deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Democrats and other Trump haters demanded that the president denounce white nationalism, which apparently propelled the ... Read More
‘National Conservatism’ Is Elizabeth Warren Conservatism
Regimes, however intellectually disreputable, rarely are unable to attract intellectuals eager to rationalize the regimes' behavior. America's current administration has "national conservatives." They advocate unprecedented expansion of government in order to purge America of excessive respect for market forces, ... Read More
Losing the War in Forgotten Afghanistan
The media are struggling to fix the nation’s limited August attention on Captain Ahab (a.k.a. House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler) and his quest to nab the great white whale of impeachment. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the United States of America, the world’s lone superpower, is about to lose a war ... Read More
Loading...