Episode 98: Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

John J. Miller is joined by Lucas Morel of Washington & Lee University to discuss Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man.
Most Popular
Valerie Plame: Let’s Just Forget about that Anti-Semitism Thing
Two things stand out in this new ad from Valerie Plame, who is running for Congress as a Democrat in New Mexico. She declares, “Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff took revenge against my husband and leaked my identity. His name? Scooter Libby.” This is false. Former deputy secretary of state Richard ... Read More
From Sussex, England, to New England, Gender Activists Are Losing
Remember the viral video of the Scottish teenager who was thrown out of class for saying there are only two genders? Now there’s another clip, in the same genre, doing the rounds. This week, approximately 150 parents and pupils (mostly girls, the footage suggests) staged a protest against enforced “gender ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
The Roots of Brexit
Americans watching the spectacle currently unfolding in the British government should not be fearful that the entire British political system is cracking up. It isn’t. The United Kingdom (of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) has been contemplating its national strategic direction since World War II. Britain ... Read More
Liberal Author: ‘Normal’ People Must Stop Wearing Any Kind of Red Hat Because Red Hats Are Scary
A prominent liberal author has compared the red “Make America Great Again” hats to Nazi swastikas, and told “normal people” — that is, people who don’t support Trump — to stop wearing any kind of red hat, lest they start “making people scared.” Rebecca Makkai, who has been a finalist for ... Read More
The Truth about Huey Long
Dr. Carl A. Weiss Jr. died on August 1, 2019. It’s not typically considered newsworthy by the New York Times when a retired orthopedic surgeon passes away at the age of 84, but Weiss was more than a physician. He was the son of the man who shot Huey P. Long. Or so we were taught. As a child growing up in ... Read More
Elizabeth Warren’s Daft Fracking Scheme
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts promises that if she is elected president, she will issue an immediate unilateral prohibition — based on some presidential power that she’ll invent as soon as she gets around to it — on the method of natural-gas production known colloquially as “fracking.” Other ... Read More
Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Plans for Everything’ Consistently Violate the Law
Late last week CNN hosted ten back-to-back “climate crisis town halls” with Democratic presidential candidates, and while there is much to say about the candidates’ disputes (particularly about nuclear power), it was an Elizabeth Warren tweet the next day that truly caught my eye. Here she is, announcing ... Read More
The Turn Toward a Pre-9/11 Mindset
No one who is under 18 was alive on September 11, 2001, the annual remembrance of which we will mark on Wednesday. The 9/11 jihadist atrocities are, at most, a dim memory to the generation of Americans who are now coming of age, who will be our leaders in the bat of an eye. The page has been turned. As ... Read More
The Hate-Crime Spike in New York City Has Nothing to Do with White Supremacy
From the beginning of his presidential campaign through his comments after Charlottesville, Donald Trump’s rhetoric and actions have been linked to an upsurge in hate crimes. Yet while Trump deserves condemnation for arguably enabling fringe elements of the Right, that link, often advanced by his critics, is ... Read More
