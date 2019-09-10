Podcasts | The Great Books

Episode 98: Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Hosted by John J. Miller
Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man.

John J. Miller is joined by Lucas Morel of Washington & Lee University to discuss Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man.

Most Popular

World

The Roots of Brexit

By
Americans watching the spectacle currently unfolding in the British government should not be fearful that the entire British political system is cracking up. It isn’t. The United Kingdom (of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) has been contemplating its national strategic direction since World War II. Britain ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Truth about Huey Long

By
Dr. Carl A. Weiss Jr. died on August 1, 2019. It’s not typically considered newsworthy by the New York Times when a retired orthopedic surgeon passes away at the age of 84, but Weiss was more than a physician. He was the son of the man who shot Huey P. Long. Or so we were taught. As a child growing up in ... Read More
Loading...