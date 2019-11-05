Episode 106: The Virginian by Owen Wister

John J. Miller is joined by Dedra Birzer of Hillsdale College to discuss Owen Wister’s The Virginian.
Most Popular
Making Moral Mistakes Mandatory
The leading anti-immigration voice in our country belongs to my friend Mark Krikorian of the Mayflower Krikorians. Two of the most prominent voices associated with our dotty new blood-and-soil nationalism are linked to the surnames Buchanan and Ahmari. My colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty calls himself a ... Read More
In No Safe Spaces, an Odd Couple Teams Up to Fight Free-Speech Bans
The pro-free-speech documentary No Safe Spaces doesn’t have its nationwide debut until November 15, but it’s already breaking box-office records in Phoenix and San Diego, where it rolled out early. That’s because many Americans realize that efforts to muzzle free speech are spreading from college ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
If we're lucky, she'll lose. Read More
Should We Give California or Texas Back?
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More
Hit the Panic Button and Choose Carefully, Democrats
The New York Times may have really scrambled the Democratic presidential primary with the eye-opening poll numbers that Rich discusses here. In a nutshell, none of the big three Democratic contenders look like a slam dunk in the six states most likely to determine the 2020 election: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, ... Read More
Impeachment Is Unpredictable
Yes, it already seems like two eternities ago. But do you realize that, if we could turn back time just five weeks, no one would have heard of the “whistleblower”? Those of us who can find Ukraine on a map would be back to ignoring it — except to wonder when and why it stopped being the Ukraine. (It has to ... Read More
What I Wish I Told the ABA about Lawrence VanDyke
I met Lawrence 17 years ago. It was the first week of his first year at Harvard Law School. He came to a social event sponsored by a journal I edited. You couldn’t miss him — and not just because he was a head taller than everyone else. Think Legally Blonde, except this movie is about an earnest, ... Read More
Is California Becoming Premodern?
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More
The Reserve Army of the GOP
At first glance, President Trump’s reelection chances don’t look good. Stories about impeachment and presidential misbehavior dominate the news. Trump’s disapproval rating is high. Independent voters are against him. GOP congressmen are retiring from suburban districts that trend Democratic. The generic ... Read More
John Durham Steps in to Investigate the Trump–Russia Probe’s Origins
Making the click-through worthwhile: A lengthy, detailed, drama-filled profile you must read; the big 2019 election preview, with signs that the stakes are higher for Republicans than they first appear; a new survey that should send Elizabeth Warren supporters into a panic; and several news books from National ... Read More
Loading...