Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 100: Barred Release

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, July 28, 2020. (Matt McClain/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Bill Barr’s declaration that the Durham report won’t be released until after the election, Pelosi’s ridiculous 25th Amendment proposal, and the strange plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

