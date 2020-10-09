Episode 100: Barred Release

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Bill Barr’s declaration that the Durham report won’t be released until after the election, Pelosi’s ridiculous 25th Amendment proposal, and the strange plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
Upcoming presidential debate host Steve Scully drew attention for a deleted tweet — possibly intended as a direct message — to outspoken anti-Trump figure Anthony Scaramucci asking whether he should “respond” to criticism directed his way by President Trump. "@Scaramucci should I respond to trump," ... Read More
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Maybe all the polls are wrong and all the news is fake. But probably not. With President Donald Trump behind — and falling — in both the national and swing-state polls, many conservative media figures are predicting . . . a Trump landslide. This wish-casting is based on increasingly imaginative reading ... Read More
Does it get any stupider than this? So, unless some reasonably sane person talks her out of it, Speaker Pelosi is planning to roll out her 25th Amendment plan tomorrow to remove President Trump from office. Less than four weeks from Election Day, when there is not an iota of indication that he is under any ... Read More
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
It’s easy to spend a lot of time on 270ToWin.com, flipping states from red to blue and back and contemplating scenarios for the presidential election – including ones where the Electoral College margin is extremely narrow, or perhaps no margin at all. Start with the sense that the election will come down ... Read More
During their debate earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence put California senator Kamala Harris on the spot for her attacks on the religious views of several recent judicial nominees — a topic on which, thus far, Harris has yet to receive any press questions. “Senator, I know one of our judicial ... Read More
Axios is reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr has informed the White House and top Republicans that there will be no report or indictments filed by Connecticut U.S. attorney John Durham prior to the November 3 election. Durham, of course, is the prosecutor Barr assigned to investigate the genesis of the ... Read More
Kamala Harris is set to announce her candidacy for president sometime around Martin Luther King Jr. Day. What sort of chief executive would she be? Well, here’s your first clue: On December 5, Harris posed a series of written questions to Brian Buescher, President Trump’s nominee for district court in ... Read More
