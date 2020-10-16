Episode 101: Only Hunter Can Go to China

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the emerging Hunter Biden scandal and the Amy Coney Barrett hearings.
Most Popular
Hunter Biden Offered $10 Million Annually by Chinese Energy Firm for ‘Introductions Alone,’ Email Shows
Hunter Biden entered into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned him $10 million a year "for introductions alone," according to leaked emails. In an email chain from Aug. 2, 2017, Biden discussed a deal with the former chairman of CEFC China Energy, Ye ... Read More
Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
If the Democrats Win Everything
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
Trump in North Carolina: The Perils of Going Off Script
President Trump gave one of his rally speeches Thursday in North Carolina, which went on … and on … and on. I believe it was clocked at close to 90 minutes. The president obviously enjoys these performances, and his favorite parts are when he wings it, departing from the prepared teleprompter script. If ... Read More
Trump: Maybe
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
‘Transition’ to Kamala? Not on Our Watch
The Democrats’ case for the election of Joe Biden is that he will keep the crazies in his party in check. The Democrats’ case for the election of Kamala Harris is that she will not. Joe Biden is 77 years old. If, as seems possible, the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November, National Review will be more ... Read More
All-time beauties, &c.
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
The Hunter Emails
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
