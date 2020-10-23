Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 102: Debate Takeaways

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
President Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Nashville, Tenn., October 22, 2020. (Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Trump’s performance last night, the controversial Court decision in the Pennsylvania case, and much more.

Elections

Biden Lies Again and Again

By
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Elections

U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
U.S.

NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

