Episode 102: Debate Takeaways

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Trump’s performance last night, the controversial Court decision in the Pennsylvania case, and much more.
Most Popular
No, the WSJ’s News Report Doesn’t ‘Debunk’ the Paper’s Opinion Column on Hunter Biden Corruption
Democratic partisans hoping desperately that the rapidly unfolding story of Biden family corruption will disappear before the election thought they had found their answer in the form of a Wall Street Journal report published late Thursday night. The report is cautiously written and appears to accurately ... Read More
Biden Lies Again and Again
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
Homeowners with Trump Yard Signs Receive Ominous Warning
‘You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter.” Thus begins the text of threatening letters recently sent to homeowners with Trump yard signs in New Hampshire. The letters continue, “We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make [sure] that it is current and that it ... Read More
The Lies We’re Told about the American Story
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
Durbin Condemns ‘Scurrilous and Disgusting Attacks’ on Amy Coney Barrett’s Adopted Children
Illinois Democratic senator Dick Durbin said during remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday that he condemns “the scurrilous and disgusting attacks on the adopted children” of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Durbin’s remarks were made in response to South Dakota Republican senator John Thune’s ... Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Sheldon Whitehouse Again Abuses the Judicial Confirmation Process
At Vanity Fair, Bess Levin pretends that she believes that Amy Coney Barrett is in favor of executing women who get abortions. Levin writes: All of which makes one of her nonanswers to a written follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse extremely chilling. Specifically, the one in which she says, “As ... Read More
Cuomo’s Claims about Hasidic Wedding Deserve Scrutiny
People want answers. They crave certainty amid chaos. But for a year filled with tremendous upheaval and so much newness, there have been notably few questions -- and that’s a problem. In pre-pandemic days, New Yorkers knew that Governor Andrew Cuomo was an abrasive bully, intolerant of those who didn’t ... Read More
Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Email Showing Joe Was Offered 10 Percent Stake in Chinese Business Deal
The recipient of an email that purportedly detailed a business arrangement between a Chinese company and the Biden family confirmed on Thursday that the email is “genuine" and said the family "aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions" from foreign entities. Tony Bobulinski, who is ... Read More
