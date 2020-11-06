Episode 104: The Post-Election Litigation Game

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich do a post-election rundown.
An Election in Overtime
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
The Disinformationists
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
AOC Claims Foes of ‘Defund Police’ and Socialism Are Engaged in ‘Racial Resentment Attacks’
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) hit back at moderate Democrats on Friday who complained that progressives' support for socialism and defunding police departments had hurt the party on Election Day. Republican candidates managed to unseat several House Democrats, including Donna Shalala of ... Read More
California: Not as Crazy as We Thought?
Ballots are still being counted, but the data emerging from Tuesday’s California voting offer a fascinating possibility: Californians are conservatives who think they’re Democrats. Rating the ballot propositions as either for or against more government, Californians have (so far) voted: against tax hikes ... Read More
The Progressive Agenda Is Dead
The Democrats gambled that if they chose the least offensive, most avuncular establishmentarian to lead them -- a guy who could say “Do I look like a socialist?” and get America to concur that, no, Joe Biden did not look like one — they could leverage dislike for President Trump to win not only the ... Read More
Progressivism, or Why the Culture War Is Turning in the Republicans’ Favor
On a House caucus call today, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger, reportedly in an agitated state, warned that Democrats “lost races we shouldn’t have lost.” She further claimed that “defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again. Need to get back ... Read More
Virginia Democratic Congresswoman: ‘Don’t Say Socialism Ever Again’
Washington Post congressional reporter Erica Werner is reporting, more or less live on Twitter, about a conference call among House Democrats discussing why the 2020 elections did not go anywhere near as well as they expected. Apparently Virginia congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is narrowly ahead in her ... Read More
Dan Crenshaw Spars with Rep. Taylor Greene over Trump’s Fraud Claims: ‘Start Acting’ Like a Congresswoman
Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) slammed newly-elected congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the wild internet conspiracy theory QAnon, after Greene accused him of being insufficiently supportive of President Trump's reelection bid. Trump claims, without evidence, that ... Read More
The Never Ending Election of the Never Ending 2020: Some Thoughts
A friend asked this morning what my quick bottom line take is on The Never Ending Election of the Never Ending 2020. Since answering the question forced me to get down to brass tacks, I figured I’d share these two conclusions: 1) Error and fraud happen in every election, so there are always individual ... Read More
