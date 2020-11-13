Episode 105: Litigation Exhaustion

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich walk through the current standings of the Trump campaign’s vote-fraud lawsuits.
Most Popular
The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Georgia Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff Quietly Discloses Financial Ties to Pro-CCP Hong Kong Media Company
Georgia Democrat and Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has been compensated by a Hong Kong media conglomerate whose owner has spoken out against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, according to his most recent financial disclosure. Ossoff, whose role as CEO of a London-based producer of investigative documentaries ... Read More
Georgia Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff Quietly Discloses Financial Ties to Pro-CCP Hong Kong Media Company
Georgia Democrat and Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has been compensated by a Hong Kong media conglomerate whose owner has spoken out against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, according to his most recent financial disclosure. Ossoff, whose role as CEO of a London-based producer of investigative documentaries ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Raphael Warnock’s Blood Libel
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election in January, has had some interesting things to say about Israel in the past. Here is Warnock during a 2018 sermon: We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live ... Read More
Raphael Warnock’s Blood Libel
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election in January, has had some interesting things to say about Israel in the past. Here is Warnock during a 2018 sermon: We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live ... Read More
Trump Wins Battleground State of North Carolina
President Trump has won the battleground state of North Carolina with its 15 electoral votes. The Associated Press called the state for Trump Friday afternoon, 10 days after Election Day. The call comes several days after former vice president Joe Biden was projected over last weekend to be the winner of ... Read More
Trump Wins Battleground State of North Carolina
President Trump has won the battleground state of North Carolina with its 15 electoral votes. The Associated Press called the state for Trump Friday afternoon, 10 days after Election Day. The call comes several days after former vice president Joe Biden was projected over last weekend to be the winner of ... Read More
Trump’s Post-Election Litigation Crusade
There is a simple way to illustrate what is wrong with President Trump’s fusillade of legal challenges to Joe Biden’s increasingly apparent victory in the 2020 election: Just consider what is at stake in the case that has drawn the most attention. That is the Supreme Court case, in which Republicans are ... Read More
Trump’s Post-Election Litigation Crusade
There is a simple way to illustrate what is wrong with President Trump’s fusillade of legal challenges to Joe Biden’s increasingly apparent victory in the 2020 election: Just consider what is at stake in the case that has drawn the most attention. That is the Supreme Court case, in which Republicans are ... Read More
Moderate Dem Elissa Slotkin Vows Not to Support Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker
Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, said she would not support giving Nancy Pelosi (D., Calfi.) another term as House Speaker, in an interview with Politico released on Friday. Trump carried Slotkin's 8th district in 2020 by just 1 ... Read More
Moderate Dem Elissa Slotkin Vows Not to Support Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker
Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, said she would not support giving Nancy Pelosi (D., Calfi.) another term as House Speaker, in an interview with Politico released on Friday. Trump carried Slotkin's 8th district in 2020 by just 1 ... Read More
Wokeists Assault Space Exploration
In October 2020, NASA’s Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey committee received a manifesto from its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG). Written by NASA Ames Research Center public-communications specialist Frank Tavares -- along with a group of eleven co-authors including noted ... Read More
Wokeists Assault Space Exploration
In October 2020, NASA’s Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey committee received a manifesto from its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG). Written by NASA Ames Research Center public-communications specialist Frank Tavares -- along with a group of eleven co-authors including noted ... Read More
The Final Act
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More
The Final Act
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More
Mitch McConnell Will Appease Joe Biden? Oh, Please!
American Greatness, the online outlet that sprung up in the summer of 2016 to, in its own words, “be the leading voice of the next generation of American Conservatism,” has never lived up to that lofty mission. Mostly, it has had its hands full defending Donald Trump, particularly from any Republican who ... Read More
Mitch McConnell Will Appease Joe Biden? Oh, Please!
American Greatness, the online outlet that sprung up in the summer of 2016 to, in its own words, “be the leading voice of the next generation of American Conservatism,” has never lived up to that lofty mission. Mostly, it has had its hands full defending Donald Trump, particularly from any Republican who ... Read More
Loading...