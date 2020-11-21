Episode 106: A Reckless Press Conference

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss yesterday’s press conference at the RNC, where we’re at with post-election litigation, and much more.
Most Popular
No, State Legislatures May Not Reverse the Result of the Election
Is President Trump plotting to circumvent the popular election in order to stay in power? I spent the better part of two weeks assuring people that this notion was too inconceivable to worry about. Shows what I know. At this point, there are reasons to worry. Undeniably. The idea would be to appeal to ... Read More
The Trump Elector Strategy That Dare Not Speak Its Name
President Donald Trump met this afternoon with Michigan Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House of Representatives speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans in a state where Republicans hold both houses of the state legislature, but Democrats hold the governorship. It has been widely rumored that ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Marching into Georgia, with the Senate in Sight
The distortions in the campaign and voting that we saw on November 3 will likely be child’s play compared with what will march through Georgia next January. If recounts don’t change the November 3, 2020, result, the January 5, 2021, Georgia senatorial election becomes a black-swan event like none other in ... Read More
The Pointlessness of Anti-Romney Republicanism
On the American right, we have Reagan Republicans, Trump Republicans, anti-Trump Republicans, and anti-anti-Trump Republicans; RINOs and True Conservatives™️, a Freedom Caucus and Tuesday Group; reformocons and first-, second-, and third-wave neocons; Kirkian traditionalists, Meyerian libertarians, and ... Read More
Trump’s Ugly Exit
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More
Dutch Doctors Can Now Drug Dementia Patients Before Killing Them to Prevent Resistance
A few years ago, Dutch doctor Marinou Arends attended to her dementia patient in a nursing home. Arends wasn't there to treat her, but to kill her via lethal injection. To make it easier, Arends drugged her patient's coffee, a violation of euthanasia rules. But in the midst of the termination, the patient woke ... Read More
