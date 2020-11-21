Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 106: A Reckless Press Conference

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney President Donald Trump, holds what he identified as a replica mail-in ballot as he speaks about the 2020 election results in Washington, D.C., November 19, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss yesterday’s press conference at the RNC, where we’re at with post-election litigation, and much more.

