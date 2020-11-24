Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 107: The End of the Road

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections processes ballots in Atlanta, Ga., November 4, 2020. (Brandon Bell/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the states which have verified their votes, the most recent GA recount, and the Trump legal team’s mess.

